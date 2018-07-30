Silicon Valley Homeless Man Hands Out Resume, Receives Over 200 Job Offers

A homeless man handing out resumes in Mountain View, California, will hopefully soon have a job.

On Friday, a woman snapped a photo of college grad David Casarez at a street corner holding up a sign reading, “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume,” and included a pic of his resume.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money,” Jasmine Scofield wrote on Twitter. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

Scofield’s tweet quickly went mega-viral and has since racked up over 134K retweets and over 215K likes.

By Monday Casarez had received hundreds of job offers from numerous high-profile companies.

“Google reached out to me,” he told The New York Post.

“So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups,” Casarez added to The Post speaking from a Starbucks where he’d earlier submitted an application.

Scofield on Saturday added that Netflix and Linkedin had also reached out to him.

Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other companies have already reached out 💖 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 28, 2018

The man told The Post his stunt, in which he stood in a suit at the corner of El Camino Real and San Antonio Road with a stack of resumes, was his last-ditch effort before heading back home.

“It was basically a make-or-break moment,” Casarez explained, adding that the suit was intended “to be presentable to my future employers.”

“I wanted to keep my head up high, keep looking forward and see what opportunity would come next… I was thinking, you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

Casarez’s story began in Texas.

After growing up in Laredo and graduating from Texas A&M, Casarez, 26, worked at General Motors for three years before setting out to California with his eyes on a lucrative tech job.

He used the money he’d saved up in his 401(k) to fund his expedition, but had to live out of his vehicle when his money depleted.

“But a month ago, his van was repossessed, he said, and he’s been sleeping in the park since,” reports The Post.

As luck would have it, Scofield saw Casarez on the street corner and asked if she could post his pic. Little did they know the massive impact the tweet would have.

“It’s been happening very quickly, and I’m in shock,” Casarez told The Post. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of response… It kinda blew up.”

With his name blowing up on Twitter under the hashtag #GetDavidAJob, it should be little to no time before finds gainful employment.

