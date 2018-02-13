A young man is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for operating a website.

There was no violence and nobody was harmed — except the man who was a victim of persecution by a corrupt DOJ.

As we have seen with President Trump and the Bundy trials, if the state considers you, your cause or your business a threat to their power or bureaucracy, they will deny you witness, withhold or falsify evidence, cover up the crimes of THEIR agents even as they send their agents to jail.

Lynn Ulbricht, mother of Ross Ulbricht joins to explain the appeal to the Supreme Court, supported by many groups across the political spectrum.