Silver Nanoparticles Take Spectroscopy to New Dimension

As medicine and pharmacology investigate nanoscale processes, it has become increasingly important to identify and characterize different molecules.

Raman spectroscopy, a technique that leverages the scattering of laser light to identify molecules, has a limited capacity to detect molecules in diluted samples because of low signal yield.

A team of researchers from the University of Hyderabad in India has improved molecular detection at low concentration levels by arranging nanoparticles on nanowires to enhance Raman spectroscopy.

