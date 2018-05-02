Singapore Airport To Use Facial Recognition To Track Lost and Late Travelers

Singapore’s Changi airport is testing out facial recognition systems but not for law enforcement purposes. The airport should have the capability within the next year to recognize and identify the faces of travelers who are late for their flight.

“We have lots of reports of lost passengers … so one possible use case we can think of is, we need to detect and find people who are on the flight. Of course, with permission from the airline,” Steve Lee, Changi Airport Group’s chief information officer told Reuters.

The airport already uses facial recognition during the check-in and immigration processes.

Singapore isn’t alone in its use of facial recognition. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is testing facial recognition in airports across the country, in an attempt to streamline travel processes as well as increase security.

