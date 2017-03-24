Singapore in Talks with Firms to Try Out 'flying taxis'

WANT to get back home at the end of the day in a levitating hovercraft?

Flying vehicles may just be a part of Singapore’s transport network in the near future; in fact, the Ministry of Transport says that you can “bet your money” on it.

It has already taken initial steps to make it happen. The ministry’s top official has told The Business Times that it is in talks with some companies to start trials on drones that can carry passengers.

But human-carrying drones are not the only newfangled modes of transport to come to Singapore down the road – on-demand buses that ply dynamic routes may soon feature in Singapore’s public bus network as well.

Read more