Singapore PM Files Defamation Suit Against Blogger For Sharing an Article on Facebook

Image Credits: DoD / Wikimedia Commons.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has filed a defamation suit against a financial adviser and blogger who shared an article on his Facebook page, Lee’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The defendant, Leong Sze Hian, said on his Facebook page he had “merely shared” the article from a Malaysian online news media about Lee and Malaysia’s 1MDB state fund without adding any comments or changing the content.

He said he was “bewildered” to receive a letter subsequently from lawyers asserting that posting the article was malicious and damaged the reputation of Prime Minister Lee.

