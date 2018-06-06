Singapore's foreign minister to visit North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit North Korea from Thursday to Friday, the Singapore government said in a statement, days before it plays host to the leaders of North Korea and the United States at a summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are due to hold their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday next week.

Singapore’s foreign ministry gave few other details but said Balakrishnan would call upon the president of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly and ceremonial president, Kim Yong Nam.

The United States and North Korea agreed upon Singapore last month as the venue for the first ever meeting between leaders of the two countries. The White House said then it chose Singapore because it could ensure the security of both leaders and provide a neutral meeting ground.

