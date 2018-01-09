Singer Rejects Kiss from Transgender, Gets Labeled Transphobe

An R&B singer is being accused of “transphobia” after rejecting an unwanted kiss from a transgender woman.

In a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK, American songwriter Ginuwine is repeatedly questioned by self-described female India Willoughby as to whether he would date a transgender woman.

“Would you go out with a transgender?” Willoughby asked.

In response, Ginuwine asserted that while he respects Willoughby’s choice to identify as female, he “would choose not to.”

“You’d go out with a woman but not a transgender woman?” asked Willoughby.

After replying no for a second time, Ginuwine is further criticized for his sexual preference.

“The fact Ginuwine here is happy to go with women, but wouldn’t feel comfortable going with me…” Willoughby began. “If you’re in my situation trying to date, there’s an extremely narrow view. I’ve tried. Guys have chatted me up without knowing my past, but when they find out, they go ‘whoa.'”

Although the U.S. celebrity had made his stance clear, Willoughby proceeded to make sexual advances toward him regardless.

“I’m a woman, so you would date me then. Let’s have a kiss,” Willoughby said while leaning towards Ginuwine.

The singer swiftly moved away from Willoughby, causing the transgender individual to complain further.

“I think all the unspoken things going on there illustrate my case one hundred percent,” Willoughby said.

Incredibly, Ginuwine is now being accused by some of “transphobia” for rejecting the kiss.

The shit between India and Ginuwine IS transphobia & im tired of them saying that it isn’t. If you say you won’t date someone because they’re trans but you would date them if you didn’t know, IT IS TRANSPHOBIA. — Kiera (@ForeverRawrrr) January 7, 2018

Today confirmed out Ginuwine and Nipsey are both transphobic/homophobic and I’m tired but no suprised. Like I’m just tryna enjoy y’all art but you haaaad to be trash right. — Sucio (@DREamAboutSimba) January 8, 2018

Ginuwine discriminates against trans women, as do most cis men.

That was India’s point. #cbb — 🍍Pineapple Jimmy (@TonyTheNarwhal) January 7, 2018

Irrespective of how nasty India is, (& she hates other trans ppl too), does Ginuwine know how much he’s insulted ALL trans women by saying he’d never date a trans woman. Also presumptuous & arrogant of him to assume we’d all be lining up to go out with him. — Katie (@Katie97531200) January 7, 2018

Despite sexual assault currently being one of the biggest news topics in the world, it appears some on the political left believe such acts can be permissible if the abuser is a minority.

While several media outlets attempted to frame the incident as a scandal on behalf of Ginuwine, the majority of those commenting online appear to support the singer.

Ginuwine saying he wouldn’t date a trans woman is a preference not discrimination… plus he barely knows the woman, if you out here kissing random people then you got a problem — Ashley (@ItsAshley____) January 8, 2018

People are really being silly and ignorant. It’s his choice, just as we all have preferences to what we like and what we want. When people do those online profiles for dating, they put in their preferences, what’s the difference?? — Tanya McCleary (@CreativelyGiven) January 9, 2018

India asked Ginuwine if he’d date a trans woman and he simply said No – just like when India was asked if she’d date a woman and she said No — Lee (@sunlessreign481) January 8, 2018

It’s crazy. No-one is allowed to have preferences anymore except those who choose to deviate from the norm. They are always the victims. No one dares have a different opinion. — Michelle Mundle (@Gizmich) January 9, 2018