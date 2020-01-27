Singer Wears “Trump 2020” Dress at Grammys

The Trump-hating liberal elite at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were red-pilled on the red carpet by pro-Trump singer Joy Villa, who sported a red dress promoting 45.

Villa stunned on Sunday in a white coat reminiscent of the US flag, complete with an evening bag emblazoned with a glittered Republican elephant logo and a red feather in her hair.

The coat opened up to reveal a skin-tight latex dress with the message “Trump 2020” written down the front.

On the back, the singer’s dress read, “Impeached and re-elected.”

Villa had reportedly told the White House she would be wearing “something to be supportive,” according to Hollywood Reporter.

“[Trump]’ll be surprised,” Villa told the Reporter ahead of the event. “I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive. I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”

She added, “I feel like Miss America in this; it’s all couture,” and slammed the impeachment as “a total sham,” saying, “He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected.”

Villa credited fashion designer Desi Allinger of Desi Designs for the outfit.

Villa also sent a political message during her last two appearances at the Grammys.

In 2019, Villa wore a dress promoting border control, stating, “Build the wall,” in a design similar to Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” album cover.

Her 2018 dress sent a pro-life message, featuring a baby in a womb and a hand bag stating “Choose life.”



Pop Star Joy Villa hijacks the vanity display at the grammy’s by wearing a ‘build that wall’ dress. She helps expose the hypocritical celebrity culture out of touch with the modern needs of this great nation.

