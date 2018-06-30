Singer Wishes Muslims Happy Ramadan, Screams 'F------ Jews' At Unity Concert

I have enough experience with “unity concerts” or similar events in my short 30-something years on earth to realize they’re generally not contentious affairs.

Artists get up, sing their best-known songs, almost always with uncontroversial themes, and engage in uplifting banter with the audience that few humans could possibly disagree with. In other words, it’s hardly a Public Enemy show.

If you ever have to say that something you said or did at a “unity concert” was “taken out of context,” let’s face facts here: you’ve screwed up. For Norwegian-Muslim rapper Kaveh Kholardi, however, that doesn’t even begin to express just how deep the screw-up goes.

According to the Times of Israel, the 23-year-old Kholardi could face legal action after taking the stage and cursing the “f****** Jews” during an Oslo event meant to celebrate diversity.

Read more