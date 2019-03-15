Single Mother Files $500 Billion Lawsuit Against Alleged College Scammers

A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation’s top schools.

Among those named, celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is single mother.

The conspiracy regarding college admissions has become a perfect example of the greed of the elite and could actually take down Deep State actors in the process.