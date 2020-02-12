Siri is Now Refusing to Say the Word "Gun"

Apple’s Siri voice assistant is now apparently refusing to say the word “gun” when used on an iPad.

Tracy Connors tweeted a video of herself attempting to have Siri read out a Daily Caller headline entitled ‘Virginia House of Delegates Passes Gun Ban, Seizure Bill’.

Instead of saying the word ‘gun’, Siri spelled out the letters G-U-N.

This is wild! Check out what happened when I had my iPad read me a ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ headline about the gun ban bill that passed VA’s House today. pic.twitter.com/MoXcbv6GKY — TLC (@TracyLConnors) February 12, 2020

“Apple is now our parent and we’re fragile little children who can’t hear scary words,” said Connors.

As far back as 2016, Apple replaced its gun emoji with a water pistol in response to “a series of shootings in the US.”

Apparently, censoring words and changing how cartoon drawings appear is going to stop mass shootings.

Good luck with that, Apple.

