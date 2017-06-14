Six people have been confirmed dead and at least 50 injured after an inferno believed to have started when a fridge exploded ripped through a 27-storey west London tower block in just 15 minutes.

Scotland Yard says it expects the death toll to rise amid claims dozens including children and the elderly are still missing after fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in White City at 1am today.

Petrified residents were seen throwing themselves and their children out of windows to avoid being burned to death – others made makeshift ropes by tying sheets together.

But a baby tossed from the ‘ninth or 10th floor’ of the building housing 600 people was caught by a member of the public and survived with only broken bones and bruises, a witness has said.

Read more