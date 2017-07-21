Skip to content
Six Months Of Making America Great Again
A reflection on the first six months of Donald Trump’s presidency
The Alex Jones Show -
July 21, 2017
Alex Jones premieres Mark Dice’s video on Trump’s first six months.
