Six members of the MS-13 gang are accused of butchering a Massachusetts teenager with a knife as if they were “chopping wood.”

The gang members were charged in a Boston federal courtroom Wednesday with racketeering in connection with the August 2 slaying of 17-year-old Herson Rivas.

Authorities discovered the teen’s body in a wooded area of Lynn, a suburb located nearly four miles away from Boston.

