Sixth Name On NYT's List Of 'Coronavirus Victims' is 27-Yr-Old Man Who Was Murdered

Researchers only had to go six names in to the New York Times’ long list of nearly 100,000 “coronavirus victims” to find a person who was murdered rather than killed by the virus.

One of the names on the NYT's long list of Covid-19 victims was actually a murder victim. Some critics are using this to attack the paper as a whole. A rep tells me the error "has been removed for later editions of the paper. A correction will be running in print." https://t.co/uWzuFxnWha — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 24, 2020

The obituary for Jordan Driver Haynes, 27, said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at” so and so a location.

Folks are speculating the Times just searched obits for terms like COVID-19 and ran with whatever they found.

Took all of 5 minutes on google to realize that the “journalist” literally just searched obituaries for the keyword Covid-19. Haynes obituary states that his funeral was delayed due to Covid-19. How a professional can make a mistake like this is unreal. — Patrick (@bamafan321) May 24, 2020

I believe there will be a lot more errors found as the methodology for finding these names seems to be flawed. Looks like they simply searched for the word “Covid” in obits. Here in Iowa, lots of people include something like “due to Covid, private family funeral will be held…” pic.twitter.com/gSiF4knAgS — Shauna (@ShaunaDye) May 24, 2020

Dr. Birx said in April that the government was taking a “very liberal approach” to labeling who died from the coronavirus.

Dr. Birx says that anyone who dies with coronavirus, regardless of any underlying health condition, is being counted as a death from coronavirus. "We've taken a very liberal approach to mortality." pic.twitter.com/kfLLu7Wyip — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2020

KOMO News reported last week that officials in Washington state included deaths from gunshot wounds in their state’s official “COVID-19 death count.”

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!