Sixth Name On NYT's List Of 'Coronavirus Victims' is 27-Yr-Old Man Who Was Murdered

Researchers only had to go six names in to the New York Times’ long list of nearly 100,000 “coronavirus victims” to find a person who was murdered rather than killed by the virus.

The obituary for Jordan Driver Haynes, 27, said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at” so and so a location.

Folks are speculating the Times just searched obits for terms like COVID-19 and ran with whatever they found.

Dr. Birx said in April that the government was taking a “very liberal approach” to labeling who died from the coronavirus.

KOMO News reported last week that officials in Washington state included deaths from gunshot wounds in their state’s official “COVID-19 death count.”

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Ex-Trumpist Ann Coulter Trashed Online as She Rips 'Disloyal Actual Retard' Trump in Twitter Rant

Ex-Trumpist Ann Coulter Trashed Online as She Rips ‘Disloyal Actual Retard’ Trump in Twitter Rant

U.S. News
Comments
Detroit Nursing Home Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Allegedly Robbed Victim After Beating Him

Detroit Nursing Home Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Allegedly Robbed Victim After Beating Him

U.S. News
Comments

California Hospital Has Record Number of Suicides: ‘We’ve Seen A Year’s Worth of Suicide Attempts in Four Weeks’

U.S. News
comments

There’s No Longer Any Question: Biden Carried Out A Cover-Up In Ukraine

U.S. News
comments

Michael Moore Torches Biden: He Lacks ‘Necessary Enthusiasm’ to Beat Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments