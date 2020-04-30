SJWs Complain That Orcs Are ‘Racist’, Draw ‘Soft, Queer’ Versions To Combat ‘Colonial Portrayals’

“Woke” Twitter users, noted for their progressive zeal and prodigious knowledge of alternative gender pronouns, set their sights on J.R.R. Tolkien’s portrayal of the fictional group “orcs” in a fictional fantasy universe.

As a white, male, Christian author of significant historical repute, it seemed inevitable to many that Tolkien and his legacy would be assailed by Woke Twitter. This week, the topic of orcs became a trending topic on the platform.

The woke brigade went on to attack the unrelated “Dungeons and Dragons” fandom and related games for its portrayal.

Oh and for all the folks pretending that white people bringing this up is a problem? YA'LL DON"T FUCKING LISTEN TO BLACK/POC folks. AT ALL. YOU JUST WANNA KEEP BEING RACIST AND ARE FUCKING *SHOCKED* THAT PEOPLE OF YOUR OWN RACE WILL CHALLENGE YOU. FUCK YOU. — Shan #deplatformnazis (@Fenrirs_Chosen) April 26, 2020

People who see orcs as black people are racist. pic.twitter.com/Jup9kNImU0 — KiwiPrez (@PresidentKiwi_) April 27, 2020



Some even went as far as to claim orcs are a direct, “dehumanizing” allegory for “black and brown people.”

What kind of mental gymnastics do you have to put your brain through in order to have any semblance of thought make sense to you? Orcs ain't black people the fuck?! I love my orcs. I thought #Orcs trending on twitter was actually gonna be a good thing for once but of course not. pic.twitter.com/Y9yjq7RX19 — DaHatMan (@KCGO_DHM) April 26, 2020

It's racist "UM it's FICTION" Okay why is there racism in this then "To make it more REALISTIC, OBV-iously" — Freyja Katra, girl irl cat url (@FreyjaErlings) April 26, 2020

The accusations of racism were quickly debunked, and the trending topic was quickly capitalized on by fantasy fans, who used the hashtag to steer the conversation in a positive, non-political direction.

Many of the users trying to rationalize their opinion that Tolkien’s works and DnD are riddled with hidden “racism” later deleted their tweets.

SJWs can hear racist dogwhistles that nobody else can, they see orcs as irl racial minorities, but they aren't racists… Somehow they are anti-racist, just don't tell them how dogwhistles work. Seriously though, SJWs are closeted white supremacists projecting their bigotry. pic.twitter.com/S942007XwE — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) April 28, 2020

One of the accounts that was later set to private mode after backlash posted orc fan art in an attempt to “diversify and humanize” the fictional species.

“It’s important to know how orcs were made to fit into pre-existing racist and colonial ideals, and how that has tainted their portrayal. I think by diversifying and humanizing the, we can keep the good parts and toss out the racist trash. So here, have some soft, queer orcs,” the caption accompanying drawings of lesbian orcs taking selfies read.

Woke people are funny. Not only do you have to have some interesting preconceived notions to say orcs are black people but the fact they're doubling down that orcs should be black people in order to fix them is downright parody. https://t.co/q8KFz38mTl — Dimitri Vi Monroe (@TheSMonroeShow) April 29, 2020

Another user said the art was unneccessary, since orcs are already “cute” and “gay.”

iirc, Orcs in 5e forgotten realms see sex as a pleasurable act instead of for reproductive purposes. Yknow, the whole rape, kill, burn. and pillage thing, so it’s completely plausible for gay Orcs to be a part of the tribe. Could be wrong tho — externalsecant (@secantsegment) April 29, 2020

The discussion on Twitter appears to have died down by Wednesday, presumably as the woke brigade searches for another historical, fictional, or video game-related fandom to assail with cries of racism.

