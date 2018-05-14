Sketchy Porn Lawyer Threatens People Not To Look Into Financial Background

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avanetti took to twitter today to threaten anyone who might look into his shady financial background:

Apparently this is in response to some research by Robert Barnes who discovered Avanetti filed for bankruptcy in December 2017, claiming total assets of $412K – and then ::poof::mysteriously three months later, at the same time he takes to the airwaves with Stormy Daniels, he comes into a windfall of $8 million.  SEE STORY HERE.

Seemingly connected, a picture graphic is causing Avanetti great angst:

(Source)


