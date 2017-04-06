Skousen: NKorea Trigger For WW3

North Korea has become a trigger point for a major global nuclear conflict between the West, China, and Russia, which could result in WW3, says survival expert Joel Skousen.

“It’s very convenient to have a war start with a crazy man because even Russia and China can say ‘Hey we don’t control this guy, it’s not our fault,’” Skousen said on The Alex Jones Show Wednesday. “They want this war, they want the U.S. attacked.”

Skousen had long predicted that WW3 may be postponed for the next decade to due Russia and China’s lack of military readiness, but he has recently modified this prediction.

“Just because the rhetoric is heating up so much about preemptively stopping North Korea, that it could trigger World War 3 earlier,” he said.

“In fact, I’m worried that they may want to blame this war on Trump,” he added. “For the first time, I’m worried that my timetable may be accelerated because of Trump being in office, because he could be the one to take preemptive action and it could start World War 3.”

“They will try to precipitate this strike before the end of the Trump administration so they can blame him on it.”

It’s worth noting that recently appointed National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland are both “rabid neocons” that are now running the National Security Council, Skousen said.

“By the way, they just demanded that Steve Bannon be taken off that council because they didn’t want someone loyal to Trump hearing their deliberations,” he pointed out. “This is very much an insider neocon outfit that’s going to drive us toward war.”

Additionally, McFarland’s comments that the U.S. can convince North Korea to step down from its nuclear capability shouldn’t be taken seriously, Skousen said.

“We’ve done that three times before,” he said. “And when we’ve had a treaty, every time they backed out of it, denying international inspectors and cheated on the treaty, but we keep fulfilling our part of it.”

President Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xin Jinping at Mar-a-Lago Thursday and Friday to discuss strategies for deescalating tensions in the Korean peninsula.