Sky Data Brexit poll: Half of Britons happy about EU divorce process starting

Across the country, emotions ran high during the EU referendum campaign – but there is little sign of Bregret from voters as Theresa May prepares to pull the trigger on Brexit.

A Sky Data poll found one in two people were happy or very happy about the triggering of Article 50, while only 36% said they felt sad about leaving the EU.

That suggests that there has been little voter remorse for the referendum decision last June to quit the EU, when 52% of the population voted to leave while 48% voted to remain.

Sky News travelled to the East of England to take the Brexit temperature in one of the most eurosceptic parts of the UK.

