Sky News cuts off ex-Met Police chief after he accuses BLM of aiming to destabilise society

Sky News has been accused of shutting down a former Scotland Yard chief for claiming Black Lives Matter is deliberately stirring up a false anti-police narrative. 

Ex-chief superintendent Kevin Hurley claimed senior figures in the movement were waging a ‘misinformation’ campaign to ‘destabilise and disrupt’ society.

He also suggested the ugly clashes in Brixton on Wednesday night were products of Afro-Caribbean single parenting and said constables had ‘given up’ enforcing the law on young black Britons for fear of jeopardising their careers.

Anchor Adam Boulton challenged Mr Hurley and suggested it was unhelpful to view the violence through the prism of race – before later cutting him off entirely when the former top brass was in full flow.

The abrupt end to the interview sparked accusations online that Sky News did not want to air ‘uncomfortable’ opinions, but this has been vehemently denied by Boulton who insisted he was constricted by rigid time slots.

Venezuela, Cuba, Eastern Europe – toppling statues to topple civilizations. Those tearing down statues understand the value of what they represent. Do we?

