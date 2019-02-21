Slap On The Wrist: Jussie Smollett Charged With One Count Of 'Disorderly Conduct'

It looks like Jussie Smollett is going to get a mere slap on the wrist for allegedly lying to police and manufacturing a fake hate crime against himself to libel half the country as evil racists.

From ABC 7 Chicago:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday evening. Smollett is due in court in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said CPD detectives will make contact with Smollett’s legal team to “negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.” Smollett is not in custody at this time. Guglielmi told ABC News police are not actively looking for the actor because “this is not a violent crime,” but said “the longer this goes, the more we have to do what we have to do.”

Smollett faces at most one and a half years in prison. The Nigerian brothers who allegedly helped him stage this fake hate crime are not facing any charges.

WATCH:

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Reporter Andy Ngo said rank and file officers are “angry” with the decision:

Source tells me that the rank and file officers at CPD are angry at how their PR is coddling Smollett with comments like this. He is wanted for a felony offense & his location remains unknown. https://t.co/0HXLNfVUuz pic.twitter.com/XgAnmKsBZn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 21, 2019



This was, allegedly, what amounts to a criminal conspiracy to generate racial animus against around half the country just for the sake of career advancement.

.@JussieSmollett lawyers said, "Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence”. You know who else deserved a presumption of innocence? The white male, heterosexuals & Trump supporters who their client smeared as racist homophobes https://t.co/JlsD6HLHhd — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 21, 2019

Smollett may still have to answer for the terroristic letter he allegedly had sent to himself through the mail:

Reminder: Smollett could also face federal charges if it's found he lied to FBI agents or U.S. Postal Inspectors who were investigating that "hate" letter he said he received. https://t.co/mdWPdfIugP — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 20, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see whether the FBI lets him off with just a slap on the wrist as well.