Slippery, Snidey, Snakes - The Legal Firm Behind Tommy Robinson's Latest Case

Mohammed Tasnime Akunjee is the lawyer behind Tommy’s lastest civil case.

He is suing Tommy for the alleged “defamation” of a Syrian refugee schoolboy.

Mohammed Akunjee defended Lee Rigby’s killer Michael Adebolajo and shared a platform with extremists from CAGE, an organization founded by Mozzam Begg.

Akunjee has represented Shamima Begum’s family; he has tried to bring the ISIS bride back to Britain after she fled Britain for ISIS-controlled Syria.

Tasnime has also used Facebook to post cartoons mocking the death of murdered editor Stephane Charbonnier after the Charlie Hebdo Islamic terror attack in Paris.

Tommy explains why this lawyer and the firm he represents are nothing less than legal snakes playing the British legal system.

