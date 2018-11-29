Slower Police Response Times Highlight Need For Second Amendment

A Dallas, Texas, police officer warned that it was taking his department up to two hours to respond to violent crimes, which underscores the need for the Second Amendment.

The officer, Nick Novello, posted a video explaining that slow police response times were a regular occurrence.

“I went to the mayor’s office and I showed him three calls. I showed him a shooting on the freeway – a shooting, that’s a lights and sirens call – priority one – police hadn’t responded to that an hour later,” he stated. “I showed him a call where there’s an African American male that has been robbed, he was lying on the ground bleeding, police hadn’t responded to that for about an hour and a half, two hours.”

He also pointed out that even if his city hired 1000 more police officers tomorrow, it would take well over a year before they hit the streets.

Overall, the average response time for a priority one call is over eight minutes, according to the department’s own records.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a police district in Chicago was so understaffed that there were no police officers immediately available to handle emergency calls.

“This happens on a fairly regular basis,” reported cwbchicago.com. “In fact, it happens so often, the department has a name for those times when no cops are available. They call them RAPS, which stands for Radio Assignments Pending.”

“Tragic things can happen when citizens think police are on the way when, in fact, the police are not.”

In other words, when seconds count, the police are minutes away, which is more reason to own a gun for self-defense.