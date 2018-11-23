Small Group Breaks From Caravan, Within 500 Feet of US border

A group of about 150 migrants carrying white flags that read, “La paz y Dios,” or “Peace and God are With Us,” separated from the larger caravan near Southern California and inched within 500 feet of the U.S., a report Thursday said.

The migrants said they are carrying the white flags to show that they are peaceful, and will attempt to present themselves as asylum seekers near Baja, Calif., The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

President Trump on Thursday threatened to close the border with Mexico if his administration determines that Mexico has lost control of the situation. The Union-Tribune reported that Mexican federal police held a barrier near a pedestrian crossing and urged the migrants to apply for jobs in Tijuana. Police claimed there are thousands of jobs in the city.

