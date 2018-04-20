‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Arrested for Role in Alleged Sex Cult

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged role in notorious upstate sex slave cult Nxivm, sources told The Post on Friday.

Mack was last seen chasing after the cult’s leader Keith Raniere as cops hauled him away from the villa in Mexico where they had been hiding out.

Raniere, who allegedly kept women as slaves and branded his initials into their skin, was arrested for sex trafficking and forced labor and brought back to the US.

RELATED – REPORT: HOLLYWOOD SEX CULT LINKED TO CLINTONS, DEMS