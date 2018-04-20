‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Arrested for Role in Alleged Sex Cult

Image Credits: flickr, scriblscrablink.

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged role in notorious upstate sex slave cult Nxivm, sources told The Post on Friday.

Mack was last seen chasing after the cult’s leader Keith Raniere as cops hauled him away from the villa in Mexico where they had been hiding out.

Raniere, who allegedly kept women as slaves and branded his initials into their skin, was arrested for sex trafficking and forced labor and brought back to the US.

RELATED – REPORT: HOLLYWOOD SEX CULT LINKED TO CLINTONS, DEMS


Related Articles

Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

Hot News
Comments
California To Ban the Sale of Bibles?

California To Ban the Sale of Bibles?

Hot News
Comments

Video: Students Shocked Obama Also Sent Troops to Border

Hot News
Comments

How Woke Comedy Is Killing Laughter in Pop Culture

Hot News
Comments

Kanye West Praises Conservative Firebrand Candace Owens

Hot News
Comments

Comments