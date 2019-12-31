'Smart Camera' Data Leak Exposes Personal Data Of 2.4 Million Users

A massive data leak by smart home device manufacturer Wyze revealed the personal details of 2.4 million users for over three weeks, according to the Daily Mail, citing the December 26 discovery by consulting firm Twelve Security. The find was confirmed by video surveillance authority IVPM.

Wyze, based in Seattle, was founded by former Amazon employees. The company produces inexpensive smart cameras, light bulbs, plugs and security devices.

Compromised data includes usernames, email addresses, Alexa tokens, and information specific to people’s wireless home networks.

Also exposed (albeit for just 140 users) were health stats – including weight, height and gender for the company’s upcoming smart scale product.

