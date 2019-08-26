Smart Meter Radiation Attached To Millions Of Homes

We are increasingly being exposed to levels of radiation detectable by an RF detector.

Eventually, everyone will own such a meter if they have any interest in protecting themselves from the radiation emitting from smart meters that have been installed on millions of homes worldwide.

Numerous scientists and doctors have warned about high levels of radiation being irresponsibly spread via smart technology that are especially dangerous to children.

The level of radiation exposure to the human body from a smart meter is approximately twice as strong as a cell phone.