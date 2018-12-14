Smart Street Light Plan in DC Prompting Privacy Worries

A plan to replace the District’s 75,000 street lights is prompting privacy concerns over the kind of technology being used and questions about capabilities to spy on residents.

In a joint program between the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the Office of Public-Private Partnerships or OP3, both agencies say the smart street light technology being eyed does not include plans for surveillance devices.

The agencies are collecting information from 11 possible bidders for the contract to install and maintain the new street lights.

