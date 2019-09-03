Smart: Video Shows Hong Kong Protesters Turning Tear Gas Into Harmless Solid Form

Video out of Hong Kong shows a protester turning tear gas into its harmless solid form.

The clip shows a demonstrator rendering a CS gas grenade useless by placing it inside a liquid nitrogen canister.

He then pours out the contents, which are solidified and therefore not a threat to protesters.

Viewers of the video were suitably impressed.

“This is what happens when you have chemistry grads fighting against tyranny,” commented Ian Miles Cheong.

“Imagine what they could do if they had degrees in Sociology and Gender Studies!” joked another respondent.

As we previously highlighted, with the protests showing no signs of slowing down, authorities in Hong Kong are now considering imposing martial law.

Chinese troops are also massing on the border, although most experts say they won’t be sent into Hong Kong.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Video: Migrants Arrive in Spain Via Boat, Scramble Up Cliff Face

Video: Migrants Arrive in Spain Via Boat, Scramble Up Cliff Face

World News
Comments
Ten NGO Ships Now Operating in the Med as Italian Leftists Push for Opening Borders

Ten NGO Ships Now Operating in the Med as Italian Leftists Push for Opening Borders

World News
Comments

Number of Germans Carrying ‘Gas Pistols’ Doubles Amid Growing Insecurity

World News
comments

Afghan ‘who stabbed two American tourists’ at Amsterdam train station says he travelled to Holland ‘to protect the Prophet Mohammed’ and ‘kill unfair and cruel people’

World News
comments

Alex Jones & Count Dankula: The Interview

World News
comments

Comments