Smiling "Torture Parents" Banned from Contacting Their 13 Kids

A judge has banned a father and mother from contacting the 13 children they are accused of holding captive in their squalid California home.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 49, are charged with 12 counts of torture, 12 of false imprisonment, six of child abuse and six of abuse of a dependant adult.

Claims they tortured, starved and chained their children to beds – denying them basic freedoms – emerged after one of the siblings escaped and alerted authorities to the abuse.

