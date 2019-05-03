Smoking Gun! Internal Facebook Docs Reveal Plan to Muzzle Conservatives Ahead of 2020

Watch the live feed below as Alex Jones lays out the devastating proof of not just his censorship, but of the admitted plan to throw the 2020 election to the Dems:
For one thing, you saw the concerned efforts one hour before the ban by mainstream media outlets who already had news articles ready to go before the ban – but there’s more! Tune in now!
This will become an imp & bigger story going into #2020 @GOPLeader @realDonaldTrump @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness #vote harvesting pic.twitter.com/ZTJlWx0UJV
— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) May 3, 2019