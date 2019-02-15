Smollett: Empire Star's Story Finally Unravels

The local Chicago Police Department and the FBI are reportedly investigating Jussie Smollet, who began his career as a Disney child actor and appears to have recently panicked over being written out of his role in the FOX series Empire.

This is the latest in a series of fake news events propagandized by a mainstream media and Congress in an attempt to corrode the unity of the American people.

Smollett allegedly fabricated his story involving a rope around his neck, a Subway sandwich and a bottle of bleach after his “assailants” allegedly screamed, “this is MAGA country” followed by a barrage of racist insults.

Now, ABC7 reports that Smollett’s monstrosity of lies may have bitten him like a rabid bald eagle.

The two men suspected of the crime have been apprehended and one of them is possibly a fellow actor from Fox’s show Empire.