Smollett: Empire Star's Story Finally Unravels

The local Chicago Police Department and the FBI are reportedly investigating Jussie Smollet, who began his career as a Disney child actor and appears to have recently panicked over being written out of his role in the FOX series Empire.

This is the latest in a series of fake news events propagandized by a mainstream media and Congress in an attempt to corrode the unity of the American people.

Smollett allegedly fabricated his story involving a rope around his neck, a Subway sandwich and a bottle of bleach after his “assailants” allegedly screamed, “this is MAGA country” followed by a barrage of racist insults.

Now, ABC7 reports that Smollett’s monstrosity of lies may have bitten him like a rabid bald eagle.

The two men suspected of the crime have been apprehended and one of them is possibly a fellow actor from Fox’s show Empire.


Governor Cuomo Is Destroying New York But Blaming Florida

Governor Cuomo Is Destroying New York But Blaming Florida

Democrat Vows To Terminate Trump's "Fake Emergency" Declaration

Democrat Vows To Terminate Trump’s “Fake Emergency” Declaration

Spending Bill Allows Mexican Cartel-Connected Texas Counties to Stop Border Wall

Trump Frees Up $8 Billion To Build The Wall

Beto O’Rourke: We Should Tear Down The Walls Already In Place

