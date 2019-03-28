Smollett Lawyer: Alleged Nigerian Attackers "Could Have Worn Whiteface"

Tina Glandian, an attorney representing Jussie Smollett, suggested during an interview on NBC’s “Today” that the Nigerian brothers accused of assaulting Smollett could have been wearing whiteface.

During a Thursday morning discussion, the “Empire” actor’s attorney was asked if Smollett made a false statement when he ensured police his attackers were white.

Sitting down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Glandian replied, “He only saw one of the attackers. One of them he didn’t see. He saw one through a ski mask.”

“Again, he could not see their body. Everything was covered, and he had a full ski mask on except the area around the eyes,” she continued.

Elaborating on what Smollett told law enforcement, Glandian said, “He did tell police… from what we saw, he thought it was pale skin or white or pale skin, was I think what he said. And that’s why he initially did have a hard time.”

Guthrie asked how Smollett would have seen white faces under the ski mask if the Nigerian brothers blamed for the attack did indeed commit the crime.

Glandian responded by suggesting the men intended to look white, saying, “Obviously, you can disguise that. You can put makeup on.”

Next, the lawyer took a swipe at the Chicago PD, adding, “There is, interestingly enough, a video. You know, I think police had minimal investigation in this case, it took me only five minutes to Google… and one of the videos that showed up actually was of the brothers in whiteface doing a joker monologue with white makeup on him. So, it’s not implausible.”

The claim by Smollett’s attorney comes after the actor suddenly had 16 felony charges dropped much to the chagrin of the Chicago PD and Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

In a Thursday morning tweet, President Trump made it known that Smollett isn’t in the clear yet as the FBI and DOJ are set to look into the case.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Watch the original whiteface video allegedly featuring accused attacker Abel Osundairo below:

