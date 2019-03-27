Smollett Prosecutor Lied Over Recusal, Continued To Work Hoax Case

The office of Cook County attorney Kim Foxx continued to work actor Jussie Smollett’s hate hoax case despite assuring the public that she would recuse herself to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Foxx’s office said she would recuse herself in February after it was revealed that she was texting with Smollett’s relatives and Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff and former Smollett lawyer Tina Tchen about the case.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case,” a Cook County spokesperson said.

Illinois state law says that upon recusal, a special prosecutor must be appointed by the court:

[The] State’s Attorney may file a petition to recuse himself or herself from a cause or proceeding for any other reason he or she deems appropriate and the court shall appoint a special prosecutor as provided in this Section.”

However, Foxx’s office later admitted that no such recusal took place, saying Foxx “did not formally recuse herself or the [State’s Attorney] Office based on any actual conflict of interest. As a result, she did not have to seek the appointment of a special prosecutor.”

The office added that “it was a colloquial use of the term rather than in its legal sense.”

Foxx announced that her office dropped all 16 felony counts against Smollett and sealed the evidence against him from public view.

Is Smollett an isolated instance of Chicago corruption?

Eugene Wzorek, who has been fighting the machine for 30+ years joins to show how the corruption extends to SCOTUS and John Roberts.

Also, who is behind the Smollett pardon?