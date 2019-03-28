Smolletting: When The Left Posts Racist Comments To Frame Conservatives

Alex Jones coins the term Smolletting: Which is when leftists pose as racist commenters to get their political enemies banned off social media.
Smolletting 1. The act of perpetrating hoax hate crimes against yourself to frame your political enemies.
2. Brigading racist comments on social media posts to get political enemies de-platformed.
3. Creating false twitter posts to frame a person for a hate crime.
#AlexJones is about to drop a new term
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) March 28, 2019