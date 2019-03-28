Smolletting: When The Left Posts Racist Comments To Frame Conservatives

Alex Jones coins the term Smolletting: Which is when leftists pose as racist commenters to get their political enemies banned off social media.

Smolletting 1. The act of perpetrating hoax hate crimes against yourself to frame your political enemies.

2. Brigading racist comments on social media posts to get political enemies de-platformed.

3. Creating false twitter posts to frame a person for a hate crime.


Related Articles

Judicial Watch Sues for Records of Communication Between Clapper, Brennan, CNN

Judicial Watch Sues for Records of Communication Between Clapper, Brennan, CNN

U.S. News
Comments
Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Real Collusion Is Between Media And Democratic Party

U.S. News
comments

As Another Migrant Caravan Approaches, Trump Revives Threat To Close Southern Border

U.S. News
comments

Comments