Smuggled ‘Aquarius migrants’ to receive 495 euros of welfare every month in Spain

Image Credits: SV / Wikimedia Commons.

The 629 migrants smuggled by the French NGO SOS Mediterranée from waters off the coast of Libya on Saturday will, once they arrive in Spain, potentially receive a monthly welfare payment of 495 euros.

The new welfare program known as ‘minimum social inclusion’ was adopted by the autonomous Valencia’s community.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must be considered to be in a “social emergency” and must register to a municipality near Valencia. No age is required to be eligible for the program.

Furthermore, individuals are not required to search for work in order to receive this payment, which is more than twice the minimum wage in Morocco, the country with the highest minimum wage in Africa (210 euros).

In addition, if beneficiaries fall ill 3 months after their arrival, they will receive a ‘universal health card’ which will grant them access to free healthcare.


