SNAP: Woman Cuts Line at Deli, Slaps Customer Who Confronts For Violating "Social Distancing"

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who cut in line at a deli, then assaulted a customer for violating social distancing guidelines.

After cutting in line at the Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl Township around 8:30AM April 2, the woman allegedly began to accuse customers around her of violating social distancing practices.

“When confronted by a customer, police say the suspect slapped the other customer and quickly left the store,” reports Local21news.com.

Police are asking for help identifying the woman in the photo, last seen leaving the store in a silver Volvo station wagon.

Unfortunately, it’s likely incidents like this will become all-too-common as the media and governments ramp up hysteria over the coronavirus pandemic.



