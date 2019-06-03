Outrage After Snapchat Debuts ‘Love Has No Age’ Filter for Pride Month

Social media company Snapchat is receiving backlash after users claimed the popular app made available a Pride Month-themed filter promoting pedophilia.
In a photo filter themed “Love has no labels,” conservative activist Ashley St. Clair noted the phrase “Love has no age” appeared as an option.
According to Snapchat, love has no age. NO AGE?!?!
When does this become too much??? pic.twitter.com/Tbkhbkzgia
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 3, 2019
St. Clair uploaded an example of her applying the photo filter and cycling through other phrases, including: “Love has no gender,” “Love has no sexuality,” and “love has no disability.”
“I heard pedophiles were trying to get into the LGBTQ community, but did it really happen? What do you mean love has no age?” St. Clair said in the video uploaded Sunday.
Other users on Twitter were equally appalled by the filter.
This is an attempt to decriminalize and normalize pedophiles. A lot of marketing $$$ going into it.
— Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) June 3, 2019
Think how many people had to approve this filter… every single one looked at this and thought oh yea no problems here, good to go!!!!!
INSANE https://t.co/RP3VW5aAf6
— Hazen (@StephanieHazen) June 3, 2019
Are they suggesting paedophilia is Ok?
— Carter McLellan (@cartermclellan7) June 3, 2019
I might have to uninstall snapchat for this bs
— Evan Reinhard (@evan4131989) June 3, 2019
I’m gay, but I hope that Snapchat revises it to deliberately be like “-no gender, no age (over 18).”
— Pinl101 (@pinl101) June 3, 2019
"Age is just a number", but "prison is just a place", I'v been told.
— Marcos Monteiro (@mvsmonteiro) June 3, 2019
They are rebranding paedophilia into MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) and there’s many videos about it on YouTube. It’s going to be the next big push after Transgenderism. Absolutely disgusting but watch the Left champion that next!
— "90" (@Joe90Taylor) June 3, 2019
Sure, they can explain what they mean by "no age"… but explaining is losing. They shouldn't have put it in there in the first place.
— Jono Smith-Pula 🇳🇿🇼🇸🇦🇺 (@JPu02) June 3, 2019
Hey @Snapchat
Maybe you should remove the filter that says “Love has no age” that you put out for Pride month.
Not only does it have NOTHING to do with LGBTQ pride, but it’s disgusting and an insult to all victims of pedophilia.
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 3, 2019
We shouldn’t be surprised at Snapchat’s ‘Love Had No Age’ filter.
This is the same company that gained its popularity by being an avenue for underage kids to send nude photos back and forth and did nothing about it despite the countless complaints from parents.
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 3, 2019
— Jeremy; a Close In Weapons System (@sweatandsawdus1) June 3, 2019
Infowars was unable to reproduce the filter as of writing Monday, June 3. The filter was not available when searched on the app. It is possible Snapchat quietly pulled the filter so as to avoid negative press.
Snapchat did not return Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.