Sneak Peak: Joe Rogan Defines The Leftist Mindset

Joe Rogan joins Alex Jones to discuss the psychology of modern leftists, and why they side with Islam – which is antithetical to their “liberal” values – over Christianity.

Final Sneak peek:

Joe Rogan Defines The Leftist Mindset

Why they side with Islam over Christianity.#AlexJones#JoeRogan pic.twitter.com/1VA0xiYlPs — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) March 24, 2019

Rogan also said that the left’s desire to virtue-signal has allowed “insanity to take hold” of their political party.

SNEAK PEAK: Joe Rogan Full Interview drops tomorrow

Joe Rogan: Left Has Let Insanity Take Hold#JoeRogan#AlexJones pic.twitter.com/yFus9vuJnx — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) March 24, 2019

Many people are now cutting the cord with cable companies as the reality of big brother tracking comes right into your living room. Tom Pappert joins Alex to discuss how patriots can take back control of their entertainment.