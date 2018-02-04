SNL Attacks Trump Over Memo Release

“Saturday Night Live” this week parodied one of the president’s favorite Fox News shows — “Fox & Friends.”

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to “SNL” as President Trump calling into the show from the White House to get his “daily intelligence briefing” and to discuss the release of a controversial memo compiled by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

“I’m saving the economy, destroying [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] and right now getting my daily intelligence briefing … from you guys,” Baldwin says as Trump.

“Thanks so much. Your show is so great. Yuuuge ratings! Of course, not as big as the ratings for my State of the Union speech, which was watched by 10 billion people, including all of China.”

