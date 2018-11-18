'SNL' Knocks Claims of Voter Fraud in Midterms

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at a series of headlines from last week during its opening sketch, including unfounded claims from some Republicans that voter fraud aided Democrats in this year’s midterm elections.

The show opened with Kate McKinnon playing Fox News host Laura Ingraham on the “Ingraham Angle,” and telling viewers that she wanted to discuss how voter fraud “allowed Democrats to steal the election.”

“Some have claimed that suburban women revolted against the Republican Party. But doesn’t it feel more true that all Hispanics voted twice?” McKinnon’s Ingraham asked.

