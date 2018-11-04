SNL Mocks Battle Wound of Former SEAL Running For GOP Congress

A Saturday Night Live cast member ridiculed the eye patch worn by former Navy SEAL and Republican congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, who lost his right eye during a combat tour in Afghanistan.

Pete Davidson was sharing his thoughts on the 2018 congressional candidates during the show’s “Weekend Update” when a photo of Crenshaw appeared on the screen.

On NBC's Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson mocks GOP Congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw for losing his eye in war: “You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” pic.twitter.com/krQwesqLAV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 4, 2018

“This guy is kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie.”

