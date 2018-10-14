SNL Mocks Trump-Kanye Meeting: "Oh My God, He's Black Me!"

Not surprisingly, “Saturday Night Live” sounded off on President Trump’s Oval Office meeting with rapper Kanye West with a skit mocking the meeting.

Alec Baldwin, playing Mr. Trump, is shown during the opening segment growing increasingly worried about Mr. West, played by Chris Redd, as he rants about alternate universes, different dimensions, the Unabomber and Wonder Woman.

“He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t listen to anybody but himself. Who does he remind me of?” says Mr. Baldwin as Mr. Trump in voiceover.

