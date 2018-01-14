SNL Open Hits Morning Joe, Bannon, Fire & Fury Book

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its first episode of 2018 with a parody episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that addressed everything from President Trump’s “shithole” comments to the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Former “SNL” cast member Fred Armisen made a surprise appearance as Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book about the early days of the Trump administration.

In the skit, Armisen shares one of the stories that didn’t make it into the final cut of his book.

“There were baby races. Trump would ask to have two babies placed in his office, usually of different races. Someone would put a bowl of Goldfish crackers at the other side of the room. Trump would say, ‘A thousand bucks on the black one,’ ” he said.

