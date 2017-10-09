SNL Reportedly Cut Material About Weinstein Before Show

“Saturday Night Live”—which parodies late-breaking newsmakers on a weekly basis—did not mention the sex harassment allegations surrounding Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein, and reportedly cut out material during its dress-rehearsal.

The New York Times, citing an unnamed source at NBC, reported that there were jokes about Weinstein, but they were cut out before airtime. There were some jokes for “Weekend Update”—but those jokes reportedly fell flat with the studio audience.

Social media took notice on how Weinstein was left out of the show.

Read more


Related Articles

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes a Stand for the Anthem: 'If We Are Disrespecting the Flag, Then We Won't Play. Period.'

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes a Stand for the Anthem: ‘If We Are Disrespecting the Flag, Then We Won’t Play. Period.’

U.S. News
Comments
WY high school takes fire over English quiz answer about ‘shooting at Trump’

WY high school takes fire over English quiz answer about ‘shooting at Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

VP Pence Leaves NFL Game After 49ers Knelt During Anthem

U.S. News
Comments

Mysterious Note Of Vegas Killer Details Plan To Maximize Casualties

U.S. News
Comments

Feinstein Dodges On Returning Weinstein Donations: ‘I’ll Certainly Take A Look’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments