SNL Shows Trump Decorating Christmas Tree With Faces Of Political 'Losers'

Saturday Night Live kept their recent trend going by mixing politics with the festivities of the holiday season.

Tonight’s cold open showed Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump again as he delivers a Christmas address from the White House.

After bragging about the push for tax reform and his victory in the culture wars, Trump dedicates his Christmas tree to all of the allies and enemies who met their political demise during his presidency.

Trump makes it all official by having his staff bring him ornaments to represent these “haters and losers.”

