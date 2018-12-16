SNL Wishes Trump Was Never President In "It's A Wonderful Life" Parody

“Saturday Night Live” imagined a world where President Trump never won the 2016 election, during the late-night sketch comedy show’s traditional cold open that sent up the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“It’s awful, everything’s falling apart,” Alec Baldwin, as Trump, told Kenan Thompson, playing angel “Clarence” like in the 1946 film. “Sometimes I wish I had never been president.”

A world where Trump was never President, eh? #SNL pic.twitter.com/rkS3Zgnfn1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 16, 2018

“A world where you was never president, eh? I think we can arrange that,” Thompson replied.

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

