SNL Wishes Trump Was Never President In "It's A Wonderful Life" Parody

Image Credits: screenshot/Twitter.

“Saturday Night Live” imagined a world where President Trump never won the 2016 election, during the late-night sketch comedy show’s traditional cold open that sent up the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“It’s awful, everything’s falling apart,” Alec Baldwin, as Trump, told Kenan Thompson, playing angel “Clarence” like in the 1946 film. “Sometimes I wish I had never been president.”

“A world where you was never president, eh? I think we can arrange that,” Thompson replied.

Read more


Related Articles

Giuliani: 'Over My Dead Body' Will Mueller Interview Trump

Giuliani: ‘Over My Dead Body’ Will Mueller Interview Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Open borders Beto opposes wall — because it’s killing people!

Open borders Beto opposes wall — because it’s killing people!

U.S. News
Comments

US Medicare-For-All & Big-Tech: The Future Of Mass Patient Surveillance

U.S. News
comments

Officials move town nativity scene after receiving complaints for the first time in 40 years

U.S. News
comments

Millennials Lacking Life Skills – Are Now Signing Up For Classes Designed To Teach Them The Basics

U.S. News
comments

Comments