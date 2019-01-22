SNL Writer Offers Oral Sex For Anyone Who Punches MAGA Kid

A Saturday Night Live comedy writer responded to the media’s false story about the Covington High kids by offering oral sex to anyone who punches them in the face.

“I will blow whoever manages to punch that MAGA kid in the face,” tweeted Sarah Beattie.

“Interesting,” Matt Crouch responded, “so you’re willing to offer fellatio to someone who punches a minor in the face?”

“Madonna offered the same thing to guys who voted for Obama… Guess it’s part of that “me too” thing. The women on the left are seriously messed up,” said another respondent.

The tweet was quickly deleted after a backlash, although others about the same issue remain up, including one which states, “oh yes the kid who was marching against women’s reproductive rights while wearing a hat promoting an evil homophobic racist misogynistic sociopath was TOTALLY misrepresented.”

oh yes the kid who was marching against women’s reproductive rights while wearing a hat promoting an evil homophobic racist misogynistic sociopath was TOTALLY misrepresented — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) January 21, 2019

Beattie’s Twitter bio reads, “writer. comedy person. I hate your ex boyfriend. Sorry I meant mine. I have big tits.”

Her Instagram page, which she has labeled “tits and depression,” features numerous pictures of her drawing attention to her ample breasts.

Beattie’s vulgar tweet was just one of countless similar violent threats made by leftists in response to the story. Twitter has thus far failed to take any action against any prominent individual for encouraging violence against children.

Meanwhile, Covington Catholic High School has cancelled lessons this morning following death threats made against students.

BREAKING: Covington Catholic Cancels School Early Tuesday Morning Due to Safety Concerns, No Parents or Students Allowed on Campus – @CassandraRules https://t.co/qyrKAQeFCv — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) January 22, 2019

