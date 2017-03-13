Snoop Dogg Pushes Gun Control, Then ‘Assassinates’ Trump With .357

Snoop Dogg, who joined the #ImUnloading gun control campaign in 2015, has now ‘assassinated’ President Trump with a .357 in a new rap video.

It’s the ultimate textbook hypocrisy – and he’s preying on the ignorance of his audience.

“How I’ve been affected by gun violence over the years is through deaths of friends and family members and associates,” Snoop said in a gun control video. “I’m unloading for my loved ones that I lost.”

“Unload and join the movement.”

He also encouraged Americans to dump stocks in gun manufacturers from their retirement funds.

But in his latest rap video, he pulled a revolver on a clown dressed as Donald Trump as part of a mock assassination.

Click here to skip to the Trump assassination scene.

“Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the sh-t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” he said in a Billboard interview.

Of course Snoop is being hypocritical, but that’s a concession he’s willing to make to fuel bloodthirsty rage against the president.

Madonna similarly said she thought about “blowing up the White House,” a statement which prompted a Secret Service investigation.

Facebook even refused to remove an “assassinate Donald Trump” page, stating “it doesn’t violate our Community Standards.”

It’s all about creating an atmosphere where it seems “acceptable” to kill the president, and the establishment’s hope is that some deranged lunatic mesmerized by Trump-hating celebrities will carry out the deed.

Just think of it as a gas-filled room that only needs a spark to explode.

It just last Friday when Secret Service stopped an intruder who breached security at the White House in an attempt to meet Trump.

Agents described the suspect, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran, as a “troubled man” from California.

Even if Tran’s attempted “meet and greet” was innocuous, it still prompted fear for Trump’s life amid the calls for violence against the president.

